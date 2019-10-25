New Mexico’s ‘mass seeding’ of pine cones to help restore forests

LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico scientists and environmentalists are carefully combing wooded areas for pine cones. But it’s not for a craft project; they hope each pine cone can save our forests.

It’s just another day at the office for these forest workers, but on Thursday, they went out on a limb. All for some pine cones from the ponderosa trees in the Jemez Mountains. But they’re not after just any pine cones.

“We’re looking for cones that are still closed, that are brown, purplish in color,” said Institute for Applied Ecology supervisor Meredith Prentince. “It’s important for restoration efforts that the seeds that we’re using and the seedlings we’re putting into restoration and reforestation efforts, that they’ll be able to withstand harsh conditions.”

Environmentalists told KRQE News 13 they’re collecting seeds from the pine cones to help bring forests back to life in places like Bandelier where they’ve been hit by wildfires.

“They experienced a devastating fire and what we’re trying to do is reincorporate the same genetic seed into their area,” said Santa Clara Pueblo Forestry worker Steven Sandoval.

Environmentalists said they’re out here now because it’s a rare opportunity.

“Basically what we’re experiencing this year is called a ‘mass seeding year,'” said Prentince.

The ponderosas are producing so many pine cones — that’s something that happens every 10 to 15 years — and with so many pine cones, they’re hoping to collect a million seeds and plant them in parts of the state that need them the most.

These workers braved the cold for a good cause for the future of New Mexico’s forests.

The snow slowed down their efforts on Thursday. KRQE News 13 is told the seeds that aren’t planted right away will be stored in a so-called ‘seed bank’ to use in the future.