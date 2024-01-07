ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Officials with the New Mexico Public Service Company (PNM) are disappointed after the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission (NMPRC) denied the company’s rate increase request of about .75 cents per residential customer.

“One of the things that we really do is try to hold down costs, but we need to continue to make these investments,” said Raymond Sandoval, director of corporate communications for PNM.

PNM officials said the last rate increase was in 2019 and was based on a 2016 request. Now, they have plans to file another rate case this year.

“We’re going to continue to look at innovative ways no matter what we’re dealt with in order to save customers money and really help them have reliable, sustainable energy,” Sandoval explained.

It’s unclear when exactly it’ll file for a new change, or just how much the rate increase could be. If approved, the rate change could be implemented as soon as 2025.

“This public process, which can last almost a year to a year and six months, sometimes even two years, actually what gives everybody the opportunity to kind of look at whether or not those rates are reasonable,” Sandoval added.

For now, officials said they will look over the NMPRC’s order and decide what action to take moving forward. One option is to appeal the decision, which would need to happen by Feb 10. In the denied request, PNM proposed nearly $60 million in customer rate increases. The commission said the energy company actually overcharged customers and ordered PNM to pay back close to $40 million.

“It’s a big order, and when you have something that impacts your entire business, you really need to take the opportunity to kind of look at it and see what those ramifications are,” said Sandoval.

PNM claimed they asked for a rate increase this year to invest in new infrastructure, like adding new and more power lines. Following the commission’s decision, resident customers can expect to save about 3% to 4% on their bills. Those decreases can go into effect as soon as the next billing cycle.