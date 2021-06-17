New Mexico’s Gila Cliff Dwellings National Monument reopens

MIMBRES, N.M. (AP) — With the threat of a wildfire lessening, the Gila Cliff Dwellings National Monument is ready to reopen. Acting Park Superintendent Jerome Flood announced Wednesday that Gila Cliff Dwellings would reopen on Thursday morning. Authorities said a nearby wildfire was cooling down and the risk to the public was minimal.

Visitors will be able to view the Cliff Dwellings from the trail in Cliff Dweller Canyon, but won’t be able to enter the caves. Cliff Dweller Road and NM Highway 15 to the Gila Visitor Center Parking lot will be open.

The Upper and Lower Scorpion Campgrounds, West Fork Trailhead, Woody’s Corral and TJ’s Corral Trailhead will remain closed due to fire personnel occupying these areas.