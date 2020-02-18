New Mexico’s first propane-powered school buses unveiled

Closings & Delays
New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Some students will soon be riding to school on a propane-fueled bus.

Officials at Tillery Bus Sales unveiled eight buses on Tuesday. Schools in the Moriarty-Edgewood School District, Magdelina School District and Los Lunas Public Schools are taking part in a pilot program put on by the PED. Officials say the buses reduce emissions and cost less.

“We’re anxious to see the data and continue to see if we can continue moving New Mexico forward in their renewable energy and green energy so that’s kinda our goal,” said Superintendent of Moriarty-Edgewood Public Schools Teresa Salazar.

If the program is successful, 12 more buses will be added next year.

