New Mexico’s drought situation has flipped since last year

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Data shows New Mexico is not in a drought. The Middle Rio Grande Conservancy District credits snowmelt for the improved conditions, according to the Albuquerque Journal.

However, officials also say the increased water is causing wear on some levels but there is no danger of imminent levee failure. This time last year, more than half of the state was experiencing severe, extreme or exceptional drought conditions.

Jason Casuga, engineering division manager, told the Albuquerque Journal “it’s been a good water year, and we should celebrate.”