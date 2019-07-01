New Mexico’s drought situation has flipped since last year

New Mexico

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Data shows New Mexico is not in a drought. The Middle Rio Grande Conservancy District credits snowmelt for the improved conditions, according to the Albuquerque Journal.

However, officials also say the increased water is causing wear on some levels but there is no danger of imminent levee failure. This time last year, more than half of the state was experiencing severe, extreme or exceptional drought conditions.

Jason Casuga, engineering division manager, told the Albuquerque Journal “it’s been a good water year, and we should celebrate.”

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Enter to Win

Don't Miss