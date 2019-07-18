New Mexico’s district and magistrate court administration to be revamped

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE)- New Mexico will soon begin consolidating courts across the state.

The state’s Administrative Office of the courts says they will no longer manage the dozens of magistrate and district courts. Instead, they will be overseen by judicial districts who already administer district courts.

The consolidation will apply to all expect for Bernalillo County that will continue to be administered separately. Albuquerque’s Metropolitan and District Court systems will also be administered separately.

Officials say the transition will allow for sharing of employees and jury pools. Conduct oversight and the support functions for magistrate courts will be continued by the Administrative Office of the Courts.