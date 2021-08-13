New Mexico’s college savings plan can help students pay for college

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – With schools now resuming, now is the perfect time to start planning for your student’s future. New Mexico’s 529 college savings plan offers an easy method to save for higher education and pave the way for a brighter future while offering some very important tax benefits.

The Education Trust Board of New Mexico Marketing Director Carolyn Fittipaldi spoke about the program. She said the plan is named after section 5.29 of the IRS code that authorizes a tax advantage college savings plan by helping reduce the burden of student loan debt.

Anyone can open an account at any time. Those interested in participating can visit their website at theeducationplan.com.

