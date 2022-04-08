NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The state’s Chile Labor Incentive Program will continue for another year after the Department of Agriculture received $1,000,000 in the 2023 state budget. The program aims to support chile farmers by supplementing the wages of workers to incentives hiring and retaining the seasonal workforce that is needed to harvest New Mexico chile crops. Last year about $2,800,000 was given to New Mexico chile growers through the program.

The deadline for applications is May 1, 2025, and money will be given on a first-come-first-serve basis until all money has been used. Application information is available on the state’s Department of Agriculture website.