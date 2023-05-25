NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The population in New Mexico is growing, according to recent census data, but it also shows our population is getting older. The most recent report shows that the population in the state grew nearly three percent from 2010 to 2020.

The report also shows that people 65 years old and up grew by more than 43%. That makes New Mexico the thirteenth-ranked state in the country for the percentage of retirement-age citizens. Thirty-three counties in New Mexico saw an increase of people 65 and over, with Catron seeing the biggest percentage jump.

It seems to be a national trend as baby boomers reach 65. In 2020, nearly 17% of the population was 65 or older.

Four New Mexico counties saw a jump in their zero to 17 population – Eddy, Lea, Harding, and Los Alamos.