TORRANCE COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – His viewers know him as James Freeman, a Youtuber who calls himself a ‘Government Watchdog.’ He documents the actions of local leaders and law enforcement. However, behind the scenes, he’s James Springer from Torrance County.

“I started trying to point out government corruption because in my daily life, running a business, I was constantly dealing with issues, just little stuff, with the state where they were constantly breathing down my neck.”

For the past six years, he’s been in and out of the courtroom covering cases, but lately, he’s not allowed.

“There’s some very specific ones that people have asked me to at least view and show the public what’s going on, and they denied me at every corner, and not only that, but they have started calling the police on me and tried to have me arrested,” Springer said.

He stated it all started back in January when he listened in on a court hearing in Estancia. Springer claimed he was just observing when a hearing officer yelled at him to leave the courtroom. He requested the court audio from that hearing and published a story about what he heard.

“He [the hearing officer] had allegedly told both of the individuals on both sides that it was illegal to cuss at each other in a text message, and they could be thrown in jail for a year for doing it,” Springer said.

As part of that story, he confronted the hearing officer, which was recorded and put on his Youtube channel. “After I ran that story, they made an administrative order saying that I can’t come to the courthouse anymore,” Springer said.

Court documents said Springer was harassing staff, but he denies that.

He’s now filed a lawsuit going after the 7th Judicial District Court, two Judges, a court clerk, and a court administrator.

Springer is taking action, saying they are violating his civil rights. “We’ve exhausted every possible avenue. This has gone on for three months,” he said.

The goal of the lawsuit is to bring transparency back to the court system. “They’re not always doing it right, and they’re not always doing it wrong, but transparency is needed,” Springer said.

We reached out to the 7th Judicial District Court, they responded in a statement saying they do not comment on pending litigation.