New Mexico wrestling champ honored again

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) –More accolades for the New Mexico teen who stopped a would-be kidnapper. 16-year-old Mayfield High student and state wrestling champ, Canaan Bower, stopped a man accused of trying to grab a woman’s three kids at a Las Cruces convenience store last month. Bower used wrestling holds to pin down the suspect until police got there. His act of bravery got national attention. Now, the Dona Ana County Commission has proclaimed April 14 ‘Canaan Bower Day of Valor.’ His father says this type of behavior is typical for his son.
