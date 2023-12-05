SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Months after systemic abuse within the state’s developmental disabilities care program came to light, health officials are continuing to try to improve the ability to report abuse cases. The latest changes come after the release of a fiscal year 2023 report.

New Mexico relies on a waiver program to help developmentally disabled individuals access medical and social care. The waiver program has been operating for years, but in May 2023, officials revealed the details of a “horrendous” abuse case resulting in the death of Mary Melero, an individual relying on the waiver program. Since then, the state has been trying to address concerns about the program.

A key change has been creating a unified central intake and reporting system for abuse cases. The system includes a 24-hour phone line and an online reporting site.

The New Mexico Department of Health has been receiving about 60 reports of abuse, neglect, or other issue each week, the latest annual report says. In fiscal year 2023, the department substantiated 547 cases out of 777 allegations, the report says.

“In the wake of the tragic Mary Melero case, the New Mexico Department of Health has heeded this wake-up call, intensifying oversight efforts,” New Mexico Department of Health Cabinet Secretary Patrick Allen said in a press release. “Our heightened vigilance has yielded significant results, uncovering additional instances of abuse, neglect, and exploitation, highlighting the importance of vigilance and accountability in safeguarding vulnerable individuals under our care.”

While the state is making efforts to address systemic issues, some locals aren’t satisfied with all that’s being done. Robert Kegel, an advocate who has worked with legislators over the years to strengthen the developmental disability program, recently warned lawmakers that current issues mean the state could see more abuse.

Kegel said that a key point of risk within the system is the use of day programs that don’t include a change of care providers, something that seems to have been part of the factors that allowed for Mary Melero’s abuse.

“She wasn’t being taken out into the community by a different agency five days a week, to where they could take a look at her,” Kegel explained. Now, Kegel is concerned that updates to the developmental disability system will continue to allow that sort of care with a lack of oversight.

In response to concerns, Jodi McGinnis Porter, the communications director for the New Mexico Department of Health said most day programs do involve engagement with the community. “Only in exceptional circumstances can day services be provided in the individual’s home,” she added.

McGinnis Porter also noted that the state’s Developmental Disabilities Supports Division conducts wellness checks that are designed to ensure individuals receiving care also engage with the community.