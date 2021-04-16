New Mexico Workforce Solutions Secretary steps down

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico Workforce Solutions Secretary Bill McCamley will step down Friday, April 16. His resignation comes after over a year of managing an influx of unemployment claims following the COVID-19 pandemic in addition to overseeing the disbursement of over $3.5 billion in funds to displaced workers.

According to a press release from the Governor’s Office, Ricky Serna, who previously served as deputy secretary at the Department of Workforce Solutions will serve as acting secretary until a full-time replacement is identified. The administration is reportedly already searching for qualified candidates.

“I am grateful to Bill for his work over the last few years and in particular since the pandemic reached our state,” said Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham in the press release. “COVID-19 affected everyone in New Mexico and the Department of Workforce Solutions was asked to step up and meet the new and unexpected and ongoing needs of so many of our neighbors. I am certain the state employees there will continue to do all they can to help constituents around the clock as we begin to move toward the end of the pandemic.”

Prior to joining state government in 2019, McCamley served as a state legislator representing the Las Cruces area from 2012 through 2018, he also served as a Doña Ana County Commissioner and as executive director of the New Mexico Rural Development Council.