New Mexico Workforce Connection Centers reopen

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – People needing help with job searches will have more resources from the state Department of Workforce Solutions. The department is reopening its New Mexico Workforce Connection Centers across the state for the first time in over a year.

You can make an appointment to get help with locked unemployment insurance claims including document upload and ID verification. People can also use the internet for job searches.

“Our real goal there is to offer people help with the traditional things that we do like job searches, writing resumes, assistance with interviews,” said Department of Workforce Solutions Secretary Bill McCamley.

As of last week, more than 105,000 New Mexicans are receiving unemployment benefits. The state hit its peak with 15,000 back in June.

According to a press release from the department, physical access will be restricted to appointments only though services will continue to be provided via phone, email, and through the New Mexico Workforce Connection Online System. Appointments can be made by calling the New Mexico Workforce Connection center directly or by filling out an online appointment request form.