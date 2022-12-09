NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – An organization working to help women released from prison held a holiday gala. Festivities took place at the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center Friday.

The New Mexico Women’s Reentry Center helps women who have been released from prison begin to rebuild their lives.

The organization said it provides training and support for those women and also those who are dealing with substance use and mental health issues.

At Friday’s gala, Executive Director Natasha Garcia, who dealt with a drug addiction, spoke on the challenges and needs of women who are getting out of prison.