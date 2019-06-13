New Mexico woman sentenced to 1 1/2 years in prison for federal wire fraud

OTIS, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico woman will only spend a year and a half in federal prison for stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars of taxpayer money.

Lori Whitaker was the office manager for the Water Utility Authority in Otis. Last year, she pleaded guilty to federal wire fraud after making personal charges and withdrawing cash on the association’s credit card at casinos.

She was originally facing up to 20 years in prison but was only sentenced to 18 months. She will also have to pay $816,000 in restitution.