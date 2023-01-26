NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – An Aztec woman received a 15-year prison sentence for stabbing her brother. He died as a result of the stabbing.
Mykelti Brown, 24, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for killing Levi Loma in 2020. Loma was only 31 when he was killed.
According to court documents, Brown got upset when Loma started wrestling with other relatives. She went to the kitchen for a knife and stabbed Loma after witnesses said he taunted her.