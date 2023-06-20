NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A New Mexico woman charged with breaking into a couple’s home and assaulting them, all while claiming the home was hers, was sentenced.

Josie Abeyta was sentenced to 18 months probation after pleading no contest to criminal trespassing and disorderly conduct. A judge said she will required to stay on her medication and continue counseling as a part of her probation terms.

Abeyta is also ordered to pay restitution to the victims.

Abeyta will have the opportunity to have the charges expunged from her record if she follows the rules.