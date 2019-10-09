New Mexico woman missing for nearly 5 months

CAPITAN, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico grandmother disappeared back in May. Even after five months of searching, police and her family say they are not giving up.

“People just don’t go missing like that around here,” said Heidi Johnson, Jean Johnson’s daughter.

Jean Johnson was last seen on May 27, 2019 at her home in Capitan. Her car and all personal belongings were still at her home.

“I mean, it looked normal, her stuff was there nothing was missing or messed up,” said Johnson.

Ever since, Johnson has been organizing searches, involving hundreds of volunteers, to search for any sign of her missing mother.

“It’s like looking for a needle in a haystack but I can’t stop looking for her,” said Johnson.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office isn’t giving up either.

“There is still a lot of evidence we are pursuing,” said Sheriff Robert Shepperd.

Sheriff Sheppard says despite the detective on the case working it every day, they still have no physical evidence to prove any kind of crime happened. But, still, they suspect one did.

“In a way, we suspect everybody until we can narrow it down and get a prime suspect,” said Sheppard.

National websites like NBC and Oxygen, are now sharing Jean’s story. Johnson is hoping that will help get answers as to where her mom is and who may be responsible.

“She didn’t have men in her life. My dad had died seven and a half years ago and she was still in love with him,” said Johnson.

Johnson is trying not to lose hope but says it’s getting harder as the months go by.

“I’ve had this like movie reel of 50,000 things that could’ve happened to my mother that plays through my mind, and I would really like to know what happened so that that would stop,” said Johnson.

New Mexico Game and Fish even posted about Johnson on Facebook, asking hunters to be on the lookout.

If you have any information about Johnson’s whereabouts, contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 575-648-2341.