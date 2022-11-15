NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A New Mexico woman who needed a bone marrow transplant was able to meet the donor that saved her life. When Christine Chen gave birth in 2018, a nurse discovered a tumor.

The chemotherapy she needed to treat the tumor led to a rare leukemia diagnosis. She was given a slim chance at finding a bone marrow donor that would be a match with her. Thankfully, she found a donor that matched, Andrew Qin. Chen was able to meet Qin in person for the first time this week. Chen, a concert violinist, celebrated her second chance at life in a duet with her doctor.