COLORADO (KRQE) — A Clovis woman was found shot to death in Colorado Springs last Friday.

Police said they found the body of 48-year-old Nancy Mascarenas with an apparent gunshot wound.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting, and police have not arrested a suspect.

It’s also not known if Mascarenas had moved there or was visiting.

Colorado Springs Police said they could not provide any new information at this time.