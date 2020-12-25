New Mexico woman gifted with new roof

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A New Mexico woman caring for seven children and two grandchildren is getting an unexpected gift this Christmas. Officials say, Geraldine Lopez, from Hernandez near Espanola, lives on a fixed income and currently uses tarps to cover several leaks in her roof. A commercial roofing contractor called RoofCARE heard about the needed fixes and is gifting the Lopez family free roof repairs.

They plan to replace two large roof panels and do patchwork on Tuesday. They say they wanted to help Lopez, who lost her parents and son this year. “This is absolutely an awesome opportunity for us. This is absolutely somebody that desperately needs it,” said Mark Skoog, RoofCARE project manager.

RoofCARE has been donating roof repairs to local non-profits and other in New Mexico and west Texas for eight years through their Roof Angel Project.

