New Mexico woman facing 18 years in prison for embezzlement

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexican woman is facing up to 18 years in prison after embezzling money. Jennifer Najar, 44, pleaded no contest earlier this month to two counts of embezzlement.

Authorities say she took over $80,000 from McGinn’s Pistachio Land in Alamogordo. They say the owners noticed that sales numbers didn’t match up and when they looked at store cameras, they found her taking money from the register. They also say Najar was a trusted employee of McGinn’s Pistachio Land working her way up through the company starting as a clerk in 2011 until reaching the position of manager when she was terminated in 2019.

Authorities say Najar faces up to 18 years in prison at a sentencing hearing expected later this year. The case was prosecuted by Chief Deputy District Attorney Scot Key and investigated by the Twelfth Judicial District Attorney’s Offices Criminal Investigations Unit.