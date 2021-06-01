New Mexico woman dies after vehicle caught in floodwaters

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police confirmed a woman died after her vehicle was caught in floodwaters on Sunday, May 30. According to authorities, around 4 p.m., NMSP was alerted that a vehicle had been caught in floodwaters on Alamo Canyon Road south of US 70 milepost 286 in Hondo.

Authorities identified the woman as 47-year-old Heather Garrett of San Patricio, New Mexico.

Police say the local fire department made contact with the vehicle which had been swept away and determined that the driver was not in the vehicle. The Department of Public Safety Search and Rescue Team searched for the driver, however, due to unsafe weather conditions, the dangerous water situation, and darkness, the search was to continue to the next morning.

NMSP reports that on May 31, 2021, the driver of the vehicle was found by DPS Search and Rescue crews about five to six miles downstream of where the vehicle was caught in the floodwaters. A woman’s body was recovered and pronounced deceased by the Office of the Medical Investigators around 1 p.m.