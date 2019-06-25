New Mexico woman dies after contracting hantavirus

MCKINLEY COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – The hantavirus has claimed the first life of a New Mexican this year. The Department of Health says a 42-year-old woman from McKinley County has died.
It comes just a month after a 50-year-old woman was hospitalized for hantavirus. The disease is transmitted by infected rodents through urine, droppings, or saliva.
Important steps to prevent contracting hantavirus include:
- Air out closed-up buildings, storage rooms, trailers, cabins and overwintered vehicles before entering.
- Trap mice until they are all gone.
- Soak down rodent nests and droppings using a disinfectant before cleaning up.
- Don’t sweep rodent droppings into the air where they can be inhaled.
- Put hay, wood, and compost piles as far as possible from your home.
- Get rid of trash and junk piles to reduce attracting rodents.
- Don’t leave your pet’s food and water where mice can get to it.
For more information, click here.