New Mexico woman dies after contracting hantavirus

MCKINLEY COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – The hantavirus has claimed the first life of a New Mexican this year. The Department of Health says a 42-year-old woman from McKinley County has died.

It comes just a month after a 50-year-old woman was hospitalized for hantavirus. The disease is transmitted by infected rodents through urine, droppings, or saliva.

Important steps to prevent contracting hantavirus include:

Air out closed-up buildings, storage rooms, trailers, cabins and overwintered vehicles before entering.

Trap mice until they are all gone.

Soak down rodent nests and droppings using a disinfectant before cleaning up.

Don’t sweep rodent droppings into the air where they can be inhaled.

Put hay, wood, and compost piles as far as possible from your home.

Get rid of trash and junk piles to reduce attracting rodents.

Don’t leave your pet’s food and water where mice can get to it.

