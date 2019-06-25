New Mexico woman dies after contracting hantavirus

New Mexico

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:
Health_officials_warn_hantavirus_cases_t_0_20180420222352

MCKINLEY COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – The hantavirus has claimed the first life of a New Mexican this year. The Department of Health says a 42-year-old woman from McKinley County has died.

It comes just a month after a 50-year-old woman was hospitalized for hantavirus. The disease is transmitted by infected rodents through urine, droppings, or saliva.

Important steps to prevent contracting hantavirus include:

  • Air out closed-up buildings, storage rooms, trailers, cabins and overwintered vehicles before entering.
  • Trap mice until they are all gone.
  • Soak down rodent nests and droppings using a disinfectant before cleaning up.
  • Don’t sweep rodent droppings into the air where they can be inhaled.
  • Put hay, wood, and compost piles as far as possible from your home.
  • Get rid of trash and junk piles to reduce attracting rodents.
  • Don’t leave your pet’s food and water where mice can get to it.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Enter to Win

Don't Miss