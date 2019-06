EUNICE, N.M. (KRQE) – A young New Mexico woman who was battling a rare brain tumor has died.

KRQE News 13 shared the story of Katie Gutierrez from Eunice last year. She spent more than a year in the hospital for a tumor that caused her to go blind and have occasional seizures.

Gutierrez was released last September as the community welcomed her home. But Tuesday, June 18, her family announced Gutierrez passed away early that morning.