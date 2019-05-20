New Mexico woman dead after standoff with Carlsbad police

It all started with a standoff between police and a woman in Carlsbad. Police say that woman pointed a semi-automatic pistol at them, so they opened fire, killing her.

Police responded Sunday evening to a home on Peachtree Street for a welfare check. That’s when they say 47-year-old Lori Markham came out armed with a pistol. A neighbor says he saw the whole thing unfold.

“She raised the gun towards the officers. I don’t know if she was going to shoot, but her hand went up and it was pointing towards them. All of a sudden it just…one seconds time and it was over,” neighbor Rudy Castillo said.

State Police say Markham did not cooperate with SWAT team negotiations and was walking in and out of the house with the gun, at times pointing it at her own head. They say she then pointed the pistol at officers and they fired back, hitting her.

Markham was pronounced dead at the hospital. Neighbors say even though they didn’t know her, they’re not surprised this happened here as police are no strangers to the area.

“It’s a tragedy. I wish people would learn. Tragedies happen because people don’t care about life no more, endangering other people,” neighbor Leroy Navarrete said.

Police confirm Markham did live at the home. Neighbors say the standoff lasted about an hour.

The names of the Carlsbad police officers involved are not being released at this time. State Police has taken over the investigation.