New Mexico woman creates ‘little free gallery’

New Mexico News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s an idea that has taken hold in communities across the country. Now a Las Cruces artist is putting her own spin on the free little library and it’s going viral. Gabriele Teich created the “Little Free Gallery” in her neighborhood. She says she got the idea from an artist in Seattle.

The paintings in the gallery are small and surrounded by tiny people gazing at the artwork. Teich says the idea is for people to take whichever piece of art they like and replace it with their own. She says it’s lifting the spirits of people in her community.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES