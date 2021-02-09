New Mexico woman creates ‘little free gallery’

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s an idea that has taken hold in communities across the country. Now a Las Cruces artist is putting her own spin on the free little library and it’s going viral. Gabriele Teich created the “Little Free Gallery” in her neighborhood. She says she got the idea from an artist in Seattle.

The paintings in the gallery are small and surrounded by tiny people gazing at the artwork. Teich says the idea is for people to take whichever piece of art they like and replace it with their own. She says it’s lifting the spirits of people in her community.