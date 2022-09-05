SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Santo Domingo woman has been arrested in connection with a deadly crash on I-25 south of Santa Fe Sunday night. Jacqueline Amber Bailon was arrested in relation to a collision Sunday night that killed Juanita Ojeta of Albuquerque.

Two other people in Ojeta’s truck were injured–a 60-year-old man and a 15-year-old. Their injuries are not life-threatening. Bailon wasn’t injured and was arrested at the scene. She’s facing charges of driving under the influence and homicide by vehicle.