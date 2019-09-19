New Mexico woman arrested for arson, attempted murder

DE BACA COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – A fight over a cell phone ended with a woman jailed for arson and attempted murder.

De Baca County deputies were called to a burning home Monday just before 4:00 a.m. A woman did escape unharmed.

Court documents say 32-year-old Carlene Prado-Espinosa had gotten into a fight with her mother the night before over changing her cell phone number.

Deputies say Espinosa yelled, “If you want to contact me, call 666,” before leaving the home. She was booked into the De Baca County jail.