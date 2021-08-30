New Mexico wins $1 million Powerball prize

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – If you bought a Powerball ticket for Saturday’s drawing, there’s a possibility you might be a winner. One lucky New Mexican has won a big prize.

The New Mexico Lottery says someone in the state matched five numbers from Saturday’s drawing but missed the Powerball, which earns them a $1 million prize. The numbers for Saturday’s drawing were 12, 22, 26, 46, and 59. The Powerball was 26.

the prize must be claimed within 90 days. There was no winner for the top Powerball jackpot, which now stands at $332 million.