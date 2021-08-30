New Mexico wins $1 million Powerball prize

New Mexico News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – If you bought a Powerball ticket for Saturday’s drawing, there’s a possibility you might be a winner. One lucky New Mexican has won a big prize.

Story continues below:

The New Mexico Lottery says someone in the state matched five numbers from Saturday’s drawing but missed the Powerball, which earns them a $1 million prize. The numbers for Saturday’s drawing were 12, 22, 26, 46, and 59. The Powerball was 26.

the prize must be claimed within 90 days. There was no winner for the top Powerball jackpot, which now stands at $332 million.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES