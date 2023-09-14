LINCOLN COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – To boost economic development, New Mexico is putting nearly a quarter of a million dollars towards a local winery. The Noisy Water Winery, founded by fifth-generation farmers, will create 25 jobs, the state’s Economic Development Department (EDD) says.

“EDD is pleased to assist Noisy Water, a New Mexico-grown company that supports sustainable agriculture and invests in our state,” EDD Deputy Secretary Jon Clark said in a press release. “Our rural investments, such as this, provide opportunities so families can have year-round employment without leaving their community.”

The winery produces tens of thousands of cases annually and sends bottles to tasting rooms and distributors around New Mexico. The company has vines in Rincon and Engle, New Mexico and buys grapes from other New Mexico growers.

“The Economic Development Department has been a great partner for us,” Noisy Water President and CEO Jasper Riddle said in a press release. “The LEDA [Local Economic Development Act] money makes a huge difference when a small business is operating on razor-thin margins while focusing on growing and farming sustainably. It’s nice that these dollars can be reinvested back into a New Mexico business to build a better place to live and work.”