NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Yelp released its “Top 100 US Restaurants 2022” list, and one New Mexico restaurant made it. The 9th annual list is based on Yelpers the website reached out to for their favorite dining spots. Rankings were then determined by the total number of submissions, ratings, reviews, and geographic representation, according to Yelp’s website.

DH Lescombes Winery & Bistro in Las Cruces, New Mexico made the list and ranked No. 47. One Yelper said, “I can’t express how good this place is. Come on a date or a double date with close friends. Bring the people who you love the most, as they will love you even more after showing them this restaurant,” said Alex W.

According to Yelp, the Las Cruces winery and bistro is best known for its sparkling wine, as well as the Pasta New Mexico with sauteed chicken breast and Hatch green chile, which pairs nicely with their heritage pinot gris.

The top restaurant on the list is Cocina Madrigal, in Phoenix, Arizona. According to Yelp, this restaurant is best known for making everything from scratch, from tacos to enchiladas.

The second on the list was Aracosia-Mclean, in McLean, Virginia. According to Yelp, this restaurant is consistently listed as one of the best places to eat near Washington, D.C. They are also best known for their chicken kabobs and pumpkin dumplings.