NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The state of New Mexico confirmed on Tuesday its plan to implement a new Summer EBT program in 2024. The permanent program led by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Food and Nutrition Service is aimed at keeping children fed.

“So it works just the way the SNAP [Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program] program does. Benefits go on an electronic benefit card. So it’s like a debit card, and it’ll provide $40 per child per month they’re out of school,” said Karmela Martinez, director of the Income Support Division through the New Mexico Human Services Department.

One in five children in New Mexico do not know where their next meal is coming from, Martinez added. And in the summer, food insecurity can become worse because children are not in school and are not getting a school meal. “This program not only helps with economic mobility, it also really does help making sure that kids have nutritious food options available to them and the ability to have that purchasing power for them,” Martinez explained.

The Summer EBT program is 100% federally funded. Right now, the application process and eligibility requirements are still being worked out. The New Mexico Human Services Department is working with its federal, state and education partners to make sure that those who need help will have access to the program. “We will be submitting much more details and information about how to apply for the program and who is eligible in the next coming months,” Martinez said.

The Summer EBT program can be combined with other programs, such as SNAP and WIC. Families with students are also encouraged to use the other USDA summer nutrition programs available to them.

Once implemented nationwide, Summer EBT is expected to benefit more than 29 million children, according to the USDA.

As of Tuesday, Dec. 19, the following states, territories, and tribes have confirmed their plans to implement Summer EBT in 2024:

American Samoa

Arizona

California

Cherokee Nation

Chickasaw Nation

Colorado

Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands

Delaware

Guam

Illinois

Kansas

Kentucky

Maine

Maryland

Massachusetts

Michigan

Minnesota

Montana

New Jersey

New Mexico

North Carolina

Ohio

Utah

Virginia

West Virginia

To offer Summer EBT benefits in 2024, states and tribal nations need to submit their notice of intent by Jan. 1, 2024.