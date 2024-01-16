BLOOMFIELD, N.M. (KRQE) – Calgon Carbon Corporation, a business that creates activated carbon for use in air and water filters, is expanding to Bloomfield, New Mexico. The company is headquartered in Pennsylvania.

Calgon Carbon Corporation has acquired two existing businesses and will keep all those employees onboard, according to the New Mexico Economic Development Department (EDD). Calgon Carbon also plans on hiring some new employees as well.

“Calgon brings new investment and technology to Northwest New Mexico. I look forward to a continuing partnership with this innovative business as we build a jobs-rich sustainable economy for all New Mexicans,” Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said in a press release.

New Mexico will put $150,000 of Local Economic Development Act (LEDA) funding towards the company’s expansion. The company will also likely get reimbursements from the state for job training, EDD says. Overall, Calgon Carbon Corporation will invest $94 million in the state over the next decade, EDD says.

“This investment will expand a skilled workforce and increase wages in a part of the state that has seen a lot of job displacement,” Acting EDD Cabinet Secretary Mark Roper said in a press release. “It also puts Bloomfield at the center of a future-driven technology that helps diversify New Mexico’s economy.”