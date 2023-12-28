NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – 50 years after a key wildlife law was enacted, officials in New Mexico said they’re seeing the return of an iconic animal. The National Park Service said the Mexican Wolf has traveled back to its original habitat, signaling the success of a program under the Endangered Species Act.

In 1973, the Endangered Species Act was signed into law, creating protections for threatened fish, wildlife, and plants. It gave states like New Mexico the ability to protect animals like the Mexican Wolf. Now, one particular wolf is helping restore hopes that the population will resurge.

“This one particular wolf came into the Northern New Mexico mountains twice now and this last trip, she ended up staying for over a month in the Jemez Mountains, at Valles Caldera and the Santa Fe National Forest,” said Dr. Bob Parmenter, Division Chief for Science and Resource Stewardship for the Valles Caldera National Preserve for the National Park Service.

Dr. Parmenter with the Valles Caldera National Preserve saID back when the Endangered Species Act was first enacted, there were only a few dozen wolves in the state. Since then, thanks to protections and environmental efforts, the population has grown to more than 240 wolves.

The National Park Service in collaboration with Fish and Wildlife Service and the Department of Game and Fish have been working to rejuvenate the wolves’ habitat and create breeding areas. Dr. Parmenter said a big factor in restoring the wolf population has been promoting the growth of elk herds. “So there’s abundant food resources for them and it makes the habitat really excellent for our native wolves to come back in and be part of the ecosystem,” said Parmenter.

Dr. Parmenter said the recent sighting of the female wolf known as “Asha” in the Valles Caldera, is a sign that environmental conditions are improving for the animal to return. Wildlife officials said they’re working with local ranchers to protect the wolves that might present as a danger to livestock.

This includes reimbursements for livestock injured by wolves. Wildlife officials say their next goal is to expand the genetic diversity of the wolf population since the initial population was small.