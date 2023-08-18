NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Game and Fish is planning checkpoints to look for wildlife law violations. They’ll be assisted by the U.S. Forest Service, the Bureau of Land Management, State Police, and county officials.

In New Mexico, all hunters and anglers are required to have a hunting or fishing license. Guides and outfitters are also required to be registered with the state.

To ensure people are complying, officials will be running checkpoints throughout the state. They will also collect biological samples as necessary.

The public can report any suspected crime to 1-800-432-GAME (4263) or online at this link. Calls can be anonymous and may be eligible for cash rewards.