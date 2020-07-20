New Mexico Wildlife Center running low on game meat

ESPAÑOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Wildlife Center in Espanola needs help feeding the animals in their care. The nonprofit is a rehabilitation center for injured and orphaned animals. It’s running out of game meat like deer, oryx, or antelope to feed its animals. It can also use beef as long as it’s completely organic. It must be less than two years old with no freezer-burn and no spices. You can contact the wildlife center on Facebook or by phone at 505-753-9505 to donate.
