NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The state is making sure people get out on New Year’s Day. Hikers are being encouraged to explore New Mexico’s natural wonders.

The State Park Division is sponsoring free, guided hikes in 14 state parks for New Mexicans.

It’s a part of America’s State Parks First Day Hike Initiative in all 50 states.

Last year, nearly 50,000 people participated in the first-day hike. To find out more, click here.