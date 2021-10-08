New Mexico water tanks featured in Tank of the Year contest

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Four of New Mexico’s water tanks are featured in a contest that celebrates the artwork and coatings of the structures. The Tank of the Year contest highlights creative coatings on water tanks nationwide and announces the Tank of the Year in addition to a People’s Choice award.

This year, tanks from Clovis, Roswell, Red River, and Las Cruces are included in the contest with voting now taking place online. According to the Tank of the Year website, once voting is over, the top tank during the voting process and 11 other tanks will be judged by a panel of water tank enthusiasts to determine a winner.

The deadline to vote is October 15 at 4 p.m. MST. The People’s Choice winner will be named on October 18.

Tnemec, the industrial coating supply company that hosts the contest will name Tank of the Year on October 22. The winner and 11 runners-up will then be featured in the company’s annual calendar.

As of Friday, October 8, the Las Cruces tank ranks among the top five. To view the full voting gallery, visit tankoftheyear.tnemec.com.