SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Officials are warning New Mexicans of a new scam that targets property owners. Scammers are sending fake delinquency letters demanding payment, according to the New Mexico Taxation and Revenue Department (TRD).

“These kinds of despicable scams are unfortunately all too common. Taxpayers can always contact us or their county directly if they have questions,” Taxation and Revenue Secretary Stephanie Schardin Clarke said in a press release.

So far, the scam letters have been sent in Doña Ana and Cibola Counties. TRD says the scams direct people to call a 1-800 number by a certain date as well as possibly threaten that the state will seize their property or wages.

New Mexico’s tax department says they do not try to collect unpaid property taxes when county tax officials deem a property delinquent. If you have a question on whether or not a letter or official from the New Mexico Taxation and Revenue Department is legitimate, you can call the department at 1-866-285-2996. If you have questions about property tax debt, you can call 505-827-0883 for information on how to settle the debt, TRD says.