SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Taxation and Revenue Department (TRD) says some residents are getting fake letters claiming that there’s been a warrant issued over unpaid property taxes. TRD says they do not issue warrants to collect taxes.

The letters are going to individuals with outstanding property tax debts. The letters claim to offer help resolving the debt if the individual receiving the letter calls a telephone number.

TRD says individuals with unresolved property tax debt should would with their county’s treasurer’s office. If the debt has been turned over to the state, you can call TRD at (505)-827-0083.

If you suspect fraudulent activity, you can contact TRD’s fraud hotline at 1-866-457-6789. You can also email a report to Tax.Fraud@tax.nm.gov.