New Mexico veterans, dependents encouraged to use educational benefits and services

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Veterans and eligible dependents are being encouraged by the state to learn more about the benefits and services that are available to attain college and career training in New Mexico. The New Mexico Veterans Services and Higher Education Departments report in a press release that most veterans who completed a required minimum of service on activity duty in the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, Coast Guard, Army National Guard, or Air National Guard are eligible for education benefits through the Post-9/11 GI Bill or the Montgomery GI Bill.

The departments state that benefits of the GI Bill include full tuition for in-state public colleges and universities and up to $1,545 for housing and $1,000 for books. Eligible dependents may also receive educational benefits in some instances.

Through the GI Bill program, surviving spouses and the children of veterans who are disabled or deceased may be eligible to receive educational assistance. The departments report that veterans who have not used all of their available benefits through the bill can transfer up to 36 months of benefits to a dependent child or spouse.

When applying for college, veterans, their spouses, and their children don’t have to wait to establish in-state residency status and those using the education benefits can immediately make use of “resident” in-state tuition at any state-funded college or vocational training program.

The Wartime Veterans and Vietnam Veterans scholarships are offered through the New Mexico Higher Education Department and provide tuition and required books for veterans seeking undergraduate, master’s, or doctoral degrees at a public or Tribal college in New Mexico. Applications for the scholarships are available through the financial aid office at the college or university a student plans to attend or through the Department of Veterans Services.

Additionally, the departments state that students who enter the armed forces immediately after high school graduation are eligible for the New Mexico Lottery Scholarship if they enroll full-time in an eligible program a public or Tribal college within 16 months of completing their military service.

All state public colleges and universities have been certified for veterans benefits eligibility and each has an on-campus certifying official available to help students with benefits and to navigate admissions. For more information on benefits and eligibility, visit your local veterans services field office.

A list of contact information for field offices is found at nmdvs.org. Information on New Mexico college and scholarship programs can be found through the New Mexico Higher Education Department.