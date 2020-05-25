New Mexico veteran stories presented to Library of Congress

New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Senator Tom Udall is sharing New Mexico military stories with the Library of Congress. The senator along with the librarian of Congress is presenting 90 stories from New Mexican veterans as part of the Veterans History Project. Udall says that his office visited each of New Mexico’s 33 counties to get a wide range of stories and experiences to represent the state.

“These stories deepened our gratitude to our nation’s veterans and I hope they will deepen our commitment to honoring their service with support they have earned,” said Udall. The stories will be stored and made accessible as personal accounts of American War veterans.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Monday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Monday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss