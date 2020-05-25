New Mexico veteran stories presented to Library of Congress

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Senator Tom Udall is sharing New Mexico military stories with the Library of Congress. The senator along with the librarian of Congress is presenting 90 stories from New Mexican veterans as part of the Veterans History Project. Udall says that his office visited each of New Mexico’s 33 counties to get a wide range of stories and experiences to represent the state.

“These stories deepened our gratitude to our nation’s veterans and I hope they will deepen our commitment to honoring their service with support they have earned,” said Udall. The stories will be stored and made accessible as personal accounts of American War veterans.