News Alert
Heat stress advisory issued as New Mexico expected to see 100-degree temperatures
Live Now
WATCH KRQE AT 10PM

New Mexico utility unveils solar array to power Facebook

New Mexico

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
loslunasfacebooksite_1549560211659.jpeg

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (AP) — The largest electric provider in New Mexico has unveiled its latest solar array, a 50-megawatt facility that was built to power Facebook’s Los Lunas Data Center with renewable energy. A virtual ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Tuesday for the Encino Solar Field, located in Sandoval County west of Rio Rancho.

Public Service Co. of New Mexico and New Mexico Renewable Development LLC entered an agreement last year to build the solar array to provide electricity for Facebook’s data center near Los Lunas. Construction of the solar plant included around 180,000 solar modules.

The utility says it’s committed to its goal of providing emissions-free electricity to customers over the next two decades. Facebook has committed to supporting its operations with 100% renewable energy beginning this year.

With the Encino solar array, the utility said its ownership and power purchase agreements equal 287 megawatts of solar and more than 350 megawatts of wind. Additional renewable resources are expected to come online over the next few years.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Tuesday Night Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Tuesday Night Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss