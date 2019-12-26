New Mexico urges residents to get outside on New Year’s Day

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) – New Mexico officials are urging residents to spend time outside on the first day of the year.

The State Parks Division is hosting a series of hikes at nine state parks on New Year’s Day as part of the annual First Day Hikes initiative. Visitors can also participate in Polar Bear Plunges at Storrie Lake State Park and Eagle Nest Lake State Park.

Last year, the National Association of State Park Directors reported that nearly 55,000 people rang in the New Year on First Day Hikes, collectively hiking over 133,000 miles (214,043 kilometers) throughout the country on the guided hikes.

