ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s a goal that not many 11-year old’s have, but one girl is on a quest to perform the National Anthem at sporting events in all 50 states. Albuquerque is her next stop.

With a violin in one hand and her bow in the other, 11-year-old Sabrina Patel is ready to play the National Anthem. Patel, a North Carolina native became fascinated by the stringed musical instrument at just 4-years-old. “When I took up violin originally I was just thinking this was a hobby, this was going to be something fun I never realized this would turn into something so big and so amazing,” said Patel.

It wasn’t long before her passion for playing prompted the idea of playing the National Anthem at sporting events in all 50 states. One of her biggest performances was a major league baseball game between the Detroit Tigers and Texas Rangers during the American League Championship series.

Her journey has now brought her to New Mexico, where on Wednesday she’ll be performing at The Pit when UNM women’s basketball team plays Utah State. Even after performing in 17 states, Patel says she still gets the same adrenaline every time. Patel said she doesn’t have a timeline of when she would like to reach her goal. Her next performance will be in Texas.