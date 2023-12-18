NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Acequia Commission has revealed the design competition winner for its 2024 specialty license plate. Along with the new design, the commission has selected the new official plate tagline: “Acequias Sangre Viva,” which translates to “Acequias Blood of Life.”

The winning plate was designed by the local artist Raymond Archuleta. According to the commission, Archuleta’s design “captures the essence of this time-honored tradition, which has been the lifeblood of New Mexico’s agricultural communities for centuries.”

The selected tagline was coined by Commissioner Mary Mascareñas. The acequia commission says the phrase “represents the dedication, resilience, and vibrant spirit of the communities that depend on these acequias for their livelihoods.”

The specialty plate will be made available on Jan. 1, 2024; each purchase of the plate will be directed toward the Acequia and Community Ditch Fund, which provides financial assistance for studies, research, and other services needed to conserve and protect the state’s water.

The new license plate will be New Mexico’s first specialty plate to feature the history and continued preservation of acequias. The plate was approved during the 2023 legislative session after being introduced by Kristina Ortez and Ambrose Castellano. To learn more about the new specialty plate, click here.