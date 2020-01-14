Live Now
New Mexico universities share $5M for forest research center

by: Associated Press

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) – The National Science Foundation has awarded two New Mexico universities and the New Mexico Forest and Watershed Restoration Institute a $5 million grant to establish a comprehensive forestry research center for the Southwest.

The five-year grant will fund the development of a Center of Excellence in Forest Restoration. The center will be charged with advancing the understanding of the effects of restoration activities on forested areas through a combination of research, education and stakeholder collaborations.

It also will provide options for land managers and landowners who face the threat of catastrophic fires due to overgrown forests.

