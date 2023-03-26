ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United is unveiling its new jersey for the 2023 season. The organization held its annual Black and Yellow Bash Saturday at the Electric Playhouse.

In partnership with the town of Taos, it unveiled its new turquoise jersey which it calls the ‘Velocity Kit.’ United said the jersey honors Taos’ beauty, art, and culture.

“Taos is the gem of the Sangre de Christo Mountains. They are an incredible town, incredible community, incredible soccer community, and an incredible group of people. So when we had the opportunity when they approached us to work together, we jumped at that opportunity,” said Communications Director David Wiese-Carl.

Fans can purchase merchandise from the new collection online or at the team’s club shop in Nob Hill.

New Mexico United’s first home match is on April 15.